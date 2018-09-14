Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) lawmaker Muhammad Younus Soomro expressed concerns over growing incidents of street crimes in the city and said this has casted several doubts on the performance of the provincial government. Speaking to his constituents in Lyari, Soomro said that the Pakistan People’s Party is ruling in the province for the third consecutive time, yet it failed to protect the life and property of the common man. He said that as an opposition MPA, it was his responsibility and mandate to raise the issues faced by people with authorities concerned as well as to find the solution of their problems.

“What could the people do as neither they have basic necessities of the life nor their lives and properties are saved,” asked the TLP MPA elected from Lyari’s PS 107. Soomro said: “I would serve the people of entire province with sincerity and honesty in the leadership of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.”

He added that the TLP lawmakers would represent the people in the assembly in real manner and would not compromise on the common man’s right for the sake of money or something else.

“Even though, I was elected by the people of Lyari but I am the representative of every slum and posh area of the province as per the ideology of my party. I would raise the voice for every deprived person in Sindh Assembly, he vowed.