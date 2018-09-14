Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A woman died while her husband and two minor sons sustained critical injuries after a 24-year-old man threw acid on them to avenge the ban on his entry into village on late Wednesday night. Suspect Safdar of Chak 92/JB, Gojra had harassed a 17-year-old daughter of Anwar about two months ago.

The village panchayat banned his entry into the village for six months. To avenge it, he entered the village on Wednesday night and threw acid on Anwar, his wife Sakina, and their sons including eight-year-old Mohsin and seven-year-old Adil when they were asleep outside their house. They were rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital, but the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where Sakina died while the others’ treatment was underway.

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad told the media that the police had arrested Safdar and his accomplice Ali. He said that an FIR had been registered against both of them under section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act and 302, 324, & 336 B/34 of PPC. “The police have also recovered an empty acid bottle from the possession of Safdar,” he added.