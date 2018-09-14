Share:

KARACHI - A three days workshop on “An open source Integrated library Management software system-KOHA” will be started from September 14, here at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), organised by Library Department of the University.

Assistant Professor, Department of Library & Information Science, University of Karachi Dr. Mohammad Waseem Zia is resource person of this workshop, said a statement. Head of Library department MAJU, Ms Humera Naz said that the purpose of this workshop is to provide informative training to library professionals by providing adequate practical knowledge which will enable them to automate the libraries on their own by using KOHA software.

She told that the workshop addresses almost entire gambit of the library process such as Patron, Management, Serials, Circulation, Administration, Reserves, Acquisition, Stock, Inventory, OPAC, Reports, Cataloguing search and Branch Relationship etc.