LAHORE - Five day workshop on surgery started at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital on Thursday.

As many as 32 doctors from across the country are participating in the workshop. Addressing the inaugural session, Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab expressed hope that the workshop would help updating knowledge and skills of doctors that would ultimately improve healthcare service delivery. He appreciated surgery department for arranging the workshop for young doctors.

Dr Mohammad Imran Khokhar, Dr Awais Amjad Malik and Dr Ibrar Zahid delivered lectures on different topics.