Share:



A folk singer from Tajikistan performs during the “Youth Ambassadors in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan: Festival for Peace and Regional Coverage” at Lok Virsa.



A Pakistani folk singer performs during the “Youth Ambassadors in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan: Festival for Peace and Regional Coverage” at Lok Virsa.



Audience enjoying performance of artists on the occasion of a “Festival for Peace and Regional Convergence” held at Lok Virsa.



A folk singer from Afghanistan performs during the “Youth Ambassadors in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan: Festival for Peace and Regional Coverage” at Lok Virsa.