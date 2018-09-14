Share:

HARARE:- The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to 25, the government said Thursday as the World Health Organisation warned that the water-borne disease is spreading rapidly in the capital Harare. “There are now 3,766 cases. The number of deaths is now 25,” Health Minister Obadiah Moyo told journalists. The WHO said it was “scaling up its response” to contain the outbreak which it said was “expanding quickly in Harare” - a city of more than two million people. At least one of the deaths was recorded outside the capital, in the southeast district of Masvingo.