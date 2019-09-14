Share:

Business Community on Saturday said Indian government to accept responsibility for the human rights violations being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel for FPCCI, Ch. Ahmad Jawad said it’s hard to believe after passing 40 days innocent Kashmir’s are at the status of hostage. He said the communications blockade and all curfew restrictions must be lifted immediately to shed light on what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir. India must afford due process to the thousands of people it has detained without charge, and ensure hospitals have the necessary access to life-saving medicine. “We cannot lose sight of the millions of Kashmiri people yearning to live in peace and dignity,”

Jawad also said Kashmir and CPEC are going to be heavily interdependent on each other influencing regional peace and development, their fate and future will depend on how new strategies to be outlined by India, Pakistan and China. Before CPEC, Kashmir was bilateral dispute between Pakistan and India. With the inception of CPEC, China is now billed as third stakeholder.

Kashmir-CPEC relation has grabbed world attention on serious manner when India triggered volatility by scrapping the special status of Kashmir. India did it forcibly when it got angered over the situation that CPEC route passing through Gilgit-Biltistan, about which India claims a disputed area between Pakistan and India, has finally transformed into a hard reality and come what may China is never going to change path of CPEC.

Indian got panicked on CPEC after Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government released over Rs 183 million for the construction of the first phase of the mega Special Economic Zone approved under the gigantic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Mirpur would have the giant 9th Special Economic Zone (SEZ), over an area of 9500 kanals of land under CPEC.