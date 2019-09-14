Share:

MITHI - Senior group head of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) Ms Samia Liaqat Ali Khan has said that they have undertaken number of the initiatives to reduce poverty in 23 most backward districts of the country including Tharparkar under National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

She was talking to journalists here on Friday after the conclusion of three-day orientation workshop of the workers of TRDP and NPGP. She said that in 23 districts around 177,000 families would be benefited while they were all set to approach nearly 95,000 families in Sindh with the support of three known organizations including Thardeep Rural development Programme (TRDP), National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO).

Ms Khan said that they were all committed to alleviate the poverty in the selected districts including Tharparkar by undertaking the sustainable plans and policies. She said that their prime goal was to assist the ultra-poor and very poor in graduating out of the poverty on the sustainable basis and to simultaneously improve their overall, food security, nutritional status and resilience to climate change.

“Those households are beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) that will be provided assets, skills training, vocational training and/or access to interest free loans for improving their living standards in the period of next five years in 23 backward districts of the country,” she added and said that the programme was being supported by the International Fund for Agriculture Development and the government of Pakistan for next over five years.

She said that poverty graduation model used under NPGP cost the huge amount for three main components i.e. asset creation, Interest free credit and training on livelihoods and vocational skills. The National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) by PPAF allows distribution of assets to 177,000 households in 23 districts across the country.

“It is because of the fact that the stipend received by these BISP is enough to help them survive but not enough for them to improve their lives in meaningful way,” she added and said that the collaboration between both the institutions ensured mutual cooperation for joint ventures to graduate the poor, especially living in extreme poverty zones of the country like Tharparkar district.

Dr Khan informed that PPAF utilised BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry data to support BISP beneficiaries for graduating out of poverty through its assets transfers, financial services, and investment opportunities.

“PPAF provides them with an asset that can be used to generate incomes, which are mainly livestock or agriculture associated goods and proven to be sustainable cash-able resources in rural communities. The purchase of assets is done in a participatory and transparent manner by PPAF’s community procurement process - an essential step of this programme.

Dr Allah Nawaz Samoo, the CEO of TRDP speaking on the occasion said that PPAF had always played a great role to help reduce the poverty through the sustainable plans in various backward areas of the country adding he hoped such plans would go long a way help them to support Tharis to get great benefit and to put an end to curse of the abject poverty to great extent.

Dr Samoo highly lauded the members of the delegates of PPAF for taking keen interests in the backward areas of the country with a view to empower both women and youth through their long term plans.

The officials of district government and other notables were also present during the media talk and the dinner party arranged by CEO, TRDP on the other day.