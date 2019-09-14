Share:

MUZFFARABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who were anxious to cross the Line of Control (LoC) towards the Indian side, to wait till his next call and until he fought the Kashmiris case at the upcoming session of United Nations General Assembly.

“Many of you want to cross the LoC, but wait till I ask you to move forward and until I tell the world the horrific story of oppression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he told a huge public gathering at the Khurshid Hassan Khurshid Stadium in the Azad Kashmir capital.

The participants of the meeting enthusiastically responded with rousing slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren on the other side of LoC as the prime minister mentioned their passion about crossing the ceasefire line.

The gathering attracted people from all walks of life on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir on the 40th day of their siege by the occupation forces.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood, and several celebrities from sports and showbiz attended the event.

The prime minister said as an ‘Ambassador of Kashmir’, he would approach each and every international forum to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the IOK in the wake of continuous lockdown.

“Kashmir has become a human issue where men, women, elderly and even children are suffering at the hands of Indian occupation forces all the time,” he said.

Imran said he wanted to give a clear message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “only a coward person could oppress the people this way”.

He said India would suffer immensely by pursuing Hindu fascism as state agenda against Muslims and other minorities.

The PM alarmed the world that the Kashmir issue, if remained unaddressed, would impact the entire world negatively. He said the resolution of Kashmir dispute rested with the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions that granted the Kashmiris the right to choose their fate through a plebiscite.

Pakistan, he said, would accept the decision of Kashmiris and stand with them whatever their choice could be.

Imran said the extremist mindset of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party could not crush the voice of Muslims of Kashmir whose courage had surpassed the fear of death. “A Muslim is never afraid of death and fights till the last breath,” he said, adding the Kashmiris’ resilience would prove as the last nail in the coffin of Indian oppressive state policies.

He mentioned that unending atrocities were leading the Kashmiri youth towards radicalisation, for which he warned the international community to stop India from violence.

“The Kashmiris are fighting the life of humiliation, abuse and disgrace at the hands of Indian security forces, and are justified in waging an indigenous struggle for freedom,” he said.

The PM mentioned that due to the Pakistan government’s efforts, the international organisations, including the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other human rights watch groups had taken up the Kashmir issue.

Four US senators had also written a letter to President Donald Trump to take notice of continued curfew and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Addressing the crowd, Qureshi said the prime minister’s visit to the AJK capital showed the world a comparative picture of the situation on both sides of the Line of Control.

Could Narendra Modi address a huge public gathering in Srinagar just like Imran Kahn had done in Muzaffarabad, he asked and added the Indian government had done no good for the Kashmiri people.

He questioned under which law, the Indian government had arrested the Kashmiris, suspended television, internet and mobile phone services in the IOK and deployed around 900,000 troops there.

Rubbishing the Indian claims of religious freedom, he said the Ashura processions and Imambargahs were attacked in the IOK, and the Kashmiris were not allowed to even offer Eid and Friday prayers.

Qureshi said Imran Khan, being Safeer-e-Kashmir (Ambassador of Kashmir), would convey the sentiments of Kashmiri people in his upcoming address to the UN General Assembly.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris in the IOK had been facing humiliation and atrocities at the hands of occupation forces for decades.

The 40-day siege had turned the occupied valley into the biggest prison, he said and vowed to stand with the Kashmiris till they achieve their right to self-determination.

He said the Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India had lost its significance and announced to hold an international conference on Kashmir in near future.

Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the people of all faiths from across Pakistan and abroad, the international community, and both the local and international media for exposing the Indian brutal face in held Kashmir.

He said the whole nation would stand guard for protection of the rights of the Kashmiri people, who he hoped would soon get freedom.

PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan announced that the Kashmiris and the Pakistani community would hold a historic protest demonstration in New York when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive to address the UN General Assembly session.

He said by taking unilateral actions in the IOK, Narendra Modi would become India’s Gorbachev as he had committed a blunder in Kashmir which would ultimately result into his country’s disintegration.

Film star Javed Sheikh resolved that the whole Pakistani nation stood with the people of Kashmir till the success of their movement for right to self-determination.

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi said he would support every oppressed person in the world, whether in Kashmir or anywhere else. He asked as to why only the Muslims were being targeted across the globe and urged the Muslim world to get united against such atrocities.

He appreciated the prime minister and his government for raising voice at international forums against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Film star Humayun Saeed said the Pakistani nation had always voiced against oppression anywhere in the world and they would also ensure the salvation of their Kashmiri brethren from the Indian barbarism.

Earlier, singer Faakhir Mehmood warmed up the crowd with his song ‘India Ja Ja Kashmir Say Nikal Ja’ (India get out from Kashmir).

The event concluded with music composer Sahir Ali Bagga singing a national song ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.