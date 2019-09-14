Share:

At least four soldiers embraced Shahadat while one got injured in two incidents on western border, North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to the statement of Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), in North Waziristan, miscreants fires on routine patrolling party of security forces near Abba Khel, Spinwam late last night. Resultantly, Sepoy Akbar Hussain, age 21 years embraced Shahdat. In exchange of fire, two miscreants killed.

In an another incident on Pak -Afghan Border in Dir, terrorists fire from across on Pakistan army troops busy in border fencing. As many as three soldiers embraced shahadat while 1 got injured.

Those shaheed include Lance Naik Sayed Aman Afridi, age 26 years, Lance Naik Muhammad Shazib Swati, age 34 years, , Sepoy Kashif Snoti, age 20

years.