ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday inaugurated a 25-bed special dengue ward at Federal General Hospital to cater rural population of the city.

A statement issued by ministry of NHS said that a 25-bed special dengue ward has been inaugurated at Federal General Hospital Islamabad to cater dengue cases reporting to the hospital located in the outskirts of Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Zafar Mirza inaugurated the new addition to dengue wards already working in PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals of the federal capital.

The statement said that the SAPM went round the dengue ward at Federal General Hospital and gave instructions to staff to work with the highest level of dedication and commitment.

He said he was personally monitoring the situation and directions have been issued to hospitals to maintain high level of preparedness and ensure best possible treatment to each dengue patient.

He said Islamabad hospitals were catering to dengue cases including those from Rawalpindi. In this context, he added that he was in touch with Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid. We are committed to effective prevention and treatment of the disease, SAPM said.

The Dengue Control Cell is working round the clock and is in continuous liaison with all concerned departments, public and private hospitals, civic bodies, DMA and MCI.

Islamabad Administration regularly holds meetings to review situation and take immediate measures required. With coordinated concerted efforts the situation is improving, the SAPM said.

He said preventive campaign is underway including identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking containers, removal of tyres, shoppers, plastic bottles and other wastes from roofs, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators.

Special teams of sanitary inspectors, malaria supervisors and lady health workers are in the field for the purpose.

Social mobilisation campaign has been launched through lady health workers to create awareness amongst the local communities to educate them on prevention against dengue and eliminating dengue vector breeding sites.

Dr. Mirza called upon the people to adopt preventive measures by maintaining cleanliness in and around their homes, eliminating breeding sites – water bodies, old tyres, bottles and cover open drinking containers.