Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allowed BA admission in its current semester, with renaming its degree as Associate Degree.

According to Director Admissions on Friday, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course, in accordance with the university’s prevailing rules and practices as well as the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.

The students, interested in the BA (Associate Degree) have been advised to take admission in the programme latest by October 15.

The university has already issued computerised forms to its continuing students enabling them to complete the two-year BA programme.

The university’s 49 regional offices and elsewhere across the country will be kept open on Saturday and Sunday for issuing the forms and prospects.

Admission fee will only be accepted through bank challan.