CANBERRA- The minister responsible for Australia’s droughts and natural disasters has declared he accepts climate science only days after he said he was a sceptic.

David Littleproud, the minister for water resources, drought, rural finance, natural disaster and emergency management, told parliament on Thursday that he accepts the “science on manmade impact on climate change” and “always” has. “I accept the science. I’m just a poor humble bloke with a Year 12 education but I’m prepared to accept, prepared to accept what our scientists are telling us -- it’s as simple as that,” he said.

His comments came only 48 hours after he told Guardian Australia in a statement he didn’t know “if climate change is man-made.” More than 50 bushfires, including in rainforests that have historically been resistant to fire, have been burning across Queensland, Littleproud’s home state.