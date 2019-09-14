Share:

QUETTA - A coalmine contractor was killed and one other worker was injured during firing in Balochistan’s Harnai area early Friday. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night in Harnai’s Talib Coal Mine Lease area, where an unidentified gunman tried to abduct the contractor, Sarwar Kakar.

The gunman opened firing at Kakar after he resisted and then fled to the nearby mountains.

The body and the injured have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Later, the body has been handed over to the family and the injured miner is still being treated. An investigation was under way and raids were being conducted to arrest the kidnappers.