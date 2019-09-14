Share:

LAHORE - DRK Pharma Solutions has become the first company to get the license to act as a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) in Pakistan by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) under the Bio Study Rules 2017. These Rules have brought the clinical trials regulations of the country in line with the regulations of the developed countries. This presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to contribute towards the development of new drug therapies, and at the same time, export clinical research services to pharmaceutical MNCs and global biopharmaceutical companies.