The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday decided to waste the election material of General Election 2018.

According to sources, the ECP has directed all regional and district-level election commissioners to comply with the orders, and dispose of ballot papers, counter files, forms of non-disputed constituencies.

However, the election material will be discarded of only those constituencies whose cases were not pending in the election tribunal or courts.

The move has been taken in accordance with the Election Act.