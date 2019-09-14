Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that stability of economy and facilitating the business community is top priority of the government. He was chairing a meeting of government's economic team in Islamabad on Saturday. The Prime Minister directed various ministries to devise a clear mechanism based on timeline to achieve quarterly targets and accomplishments.

He also called for presenting out of the box solutions and proposals to improve the economy and to make consultations with all stakeholders in order to start implementing the workable suggestions. Imran Khan said the baseless propaganda against the economy should be rebutted with complete facts so that people have the clear picture of past situation and current improvement.

Referring to importance of agriculture in the national economy and the steps taken by the government to revolutionize the sector, the Prime Minister said government has constituted a detailed policy for the promotion of all areas of agriculture. He said need of the hour is to apprise the people of this policy and all the related steps for their benefit.