ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs300 and was traded at Rs87,900 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs257 and was traded at Rs75,360 against Rs75,617 of last day. The price of silver bounced by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1110 against Rs1090 per tola and that of 10 gram silver gained Rs17.14 and was traded at Rs951.64 against Rs934.50 of last day. In international market the price of per ounce gold sinked by $6 and was traded at $1507 as compared to the last closing at $1513.