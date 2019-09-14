Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that provision of justice to the people was an important component of PTI manifesto.

He said provision of speedy justice was not only the right of citizens, but it also had a direct effect on the life of a common man, adding that no society could survive without justice.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on legal reforms, which deliberated upon the legislation regarding the rights of people belonging to downtrodden segments of the society, particularly the women, children and poor people.

He said women were unfortunately still deprived of their legal rights at some places in the country and the available laws in that regard could not become effective as the procedure for their implementation was very difficult.

The prime minister told the meeting that the present government was making it easier for women to get their rights.

On delay in the disposal of cases in courts, the prime minister said after amendment in the relevant laws such cases, which had been pending in the courts for generations, could be decided within a stipulated time.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” the prime minister pointed out. Imran categorically said it was state’s responsibility to help the weaker and poor people get justice, adding that the present government was considering legislation in that regard so that such people could be provided justice by the state.

He said the government would pay the fine of poor prisoners, who were languishing in jails on account of petty crimes.

Talking about the legislation done to discourage and deny facilities in jails to the looters of national wealth and those accused of white collar crimes, the prime minister said it was negation of the principles of justice to treat the rich and poor involved in the same crime differently.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s resolve to recover the looted wealth from the corrupt people.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, on the occasion, briefed the prime minister about progress on legislation meant for the provision of legal assistance to the people belonging to downtrodden segments of the society by the government, particularly to women, children and poor people, eliminating the tendency of giving facilities in jails to the looters of national wealth, government assistance in various crimes like identification of benami properties, quick disposal of cases of whistle blower.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM Yousuf Baig Mirza, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and senior officials.