ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has resolved over 8,554 complaints so far, lodged by general public regarding different departments through Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

More than 300 complaints are being received with capital administration on daily basis, of which 40 to 50 were associated with the district administration while rest of it had been sent to the relevant departments, an official source in ICT administration told APP on Friday.

Most of the complaints were linked to price control, which were being resolved by the concerned assistant commissioners on daily basis, he added.

The banners and panaflex of PMDU had also been displayed before different offices, urging citizens to download Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) App and lodge complaints regarding government institutions for early redressal, he said.

As per details, 1340 complaints were entertained by district officer, local government and rural development while 981 were resolved by circle registrar, ICT administration.

2239 complaints were settled by seven assistant commissioners, 630 by additional deputy commissioners and 200 were addressed by tehsildars.

The number of complaints resolved by the deputy director food was 428, commissioner employees social security institution 17 while deputy commissioner resolved 202 complaints himself.

Secretary, Islamabad Transport Authority addressed 842 complaints, Director Excise and Taxation, 721, Director Agriculture and Extension Services, 88, Director Industries and Labour, 838, and District Polio Control Room 28 complaints.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said the PCP was effectively addressing grievances of the public to improve the internal corrupt system of the offices.

He said the government believes to redress the public problems at the grassroots level and has established PCP not only to get the complaints of the people resolved but also to get first hand information/feedback from the people about the performance of different government organizations in resolving the public grievances.

He said almost 44 percent people had shown satisfactory feedback over PCP.

He urged the citizens to avail this facility not only in their own interest but also in the interest of the government working for the betterment of whole society.