ISLAMABAD-Inspector General Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday suspended and issued show-cause notices to two station house officers (SHOs) over unsatisfactory performance and having failed in protecting life and property of the residents, according to the police officials.

Those suspended include Shabbir Tanoli SHO Shalimar and Sattar Shah SHO Khanna police station.

According to a spokesperson of Islamabad police, the IG took serious notice of the increasing incidents of street crime in the jurisdiction of the two police stations and suspended both the officers.

He said that the police head is not willing to tolerate lethargic attitude on part of the police officials. “Whoever [SHO] fails to protect life and property of the residents has no right to occupy the seat of SHO,” the spokesperson quoted the IGP as having said as he suspended the officers.

The charge of SHO offices has been given to the additional SHOs with immediate effect while according to the officials, the new SHOs will be appointed in days.

The areas falling under the jurisdiction of both the police stations have witnessed surge in street crime in the recent days with the police doing nothing to protect life and property of the residents.

A few days back, an incident took place in sector F-11 where some unknown persons tried to break in a house with an intention of dacoity however the inmates were awake. The news took rounds on social media which led to a sense of insecurity amongst the residents. However, the ‘victims’ were least bothered to contact the police on the issue.

The police on Friday also issued a request to the residents that they must report any suspicious activity around them instead of loading footage and pictures of such incidents, so as to ensure that the police is on the spot for helping them.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, cash and weapons from them.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested Abid Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested Muddsar Iqbal and recovered one 32-bore revolver from him.

Ramana police arrested Muhammad Zubair involved in illegally diesel selling. CIA police arrested Muhammad Adeel and recovered snatched cash and valuable from his possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.