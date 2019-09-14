Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered the police to replace old and outdated means of investigation with scientific modes of investigation.

The provincial police chief also warned that the policemen found involved in torture and abuse of power would be sent to jail and strict departmental action would be taken against them. The latest warning by police chief comes amid growing complaints of police torture and deaths in custody.

The IGP expressed these views while addressing police officials at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh in Lahore on Friday. CCPO BA Nasir, DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Inaam Waheed and CTO Liaqat Ali Malik were also present on this occasion. A large number of police officials including Dolphin Squad, PERU, Anti-Riot Unit and traffic wardens were also present in the Police Darbar.

The IGP also said that only honest, polite, committed, and dutiful officers and officials would be given due respect in the department.