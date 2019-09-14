Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Sept 17. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings wherein the Khawaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term. At the outset of the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a reply to an application, filed by Khawaja Salman Rafique challenging its jurisdiction. However, a counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique filed an application seeking directions to set aside the indictment, saying that all allegations levelled against his client were baseless.