KARACHI - The Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Karachi, and National Textile University, Karachi Chapter, signed Memorandum of Understanding to help each other in research and development sector.

The representatives of Faisalabad based NTU Karachi Campus visited the Karachi University to inked the documents with KU officials to promote mutual cooperation between both institutions. On this occasion, officials of the NTU Karachi Chapter said that both parties are committed to join hands for betterment of the society.

They mentioned that students and researchers of both organizations would be able to learn from the experiences of each others in the field of polymer and textile sectors. The visitors hoped that it would benefit both institutions and shared that other departments of the Karachi University would be taken on board in future. As per the MoU, the chemical engineering department would provide BS, MS and PhD based research projects while NTU faculty and students would work on it. The KU department would also offer internship programs to NTU students which would be co-supervised by both institutions.

The topics would be decided as per mutual interest of both parties. According to the MoU, the department of chemical engineering would facilitate industrial visits of students for their exposure while both parties would provide technical support and assistance to each other in potential areas.

The Director NTU Karachi Campus Professor Dr Khalid Pasha, the Chairman Department of Polymer Engineering Dr Syed Saqib Shams, the Director Office of Research Innovation Commercialization Engineer Arshad Faruqi, the in-charge Department of Chemical Engineering Dr Shagufta Ishtique, the Director ORIC KU Professor Dr Aylia Rehman and the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the papers at the VC Secretariat.