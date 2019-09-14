Share:

LAHORE - LUMS has been at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in Pakistan. A seminar was organised recently at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), LUMS, for the stakeholders of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The session focused on industry readiness for manufacturing of BEVs in Pakistan, and featured the latest research and viability of the concept, in addition to addressing policy and manufacturing challenges. The seminar was part of the research efforts being spearheaded at LUMS by faculty members, Dr Muhammad Shakeel Sadiq Jajja and Dr Syed Zahoor Hassan, with the support of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Energy Centre, Islamabad.