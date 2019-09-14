Share:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twenty-four hours.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-nine, Lahore twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit and Murree seventeen and Muzafarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.