KANDHKOT - A woman was axed to death by her husband for honour in the jurisdiction of Derasarki police station here on Friday.

According to details, a woman identified as Bashiran (30) hailing from village Subho Sadique Khoso was axed to death by her husband Sobho Lashari. After killing her wife, the murderer was managed to flee from the scene.

Later local police rushed to crime scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. The cause of killing was stated to be Karo Kari, police said. No case was registered till filling of this news.