Share:

Rawalpindi-A man fled from a court after the court rejected his bail in a criminal case, informed sources on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ateeq Butt of Bhangali Sharif, who was involved in committing house-trespass, and grabbing property forcefully along with his armed accomplices in limits of Police Station Airport, they said.

However, police claimed the accused did not appear before court after the judge gave him time to bring his lawyer for contesting bail application.

On 27 Febraury, a citizen Chaudhry Asad Raza lodged a complaint with PS Airport officials accusing Ateeq Butt and four others of storming into his house located at Gulraiz having guns in their hands and trying to grab the property and threatening of dire consequences. Police lodged a case under sections 452/506ii/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation.

According to details, Butt appeared before court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Aftab Ahmed Rai for contesting bail application he had filed through his lawyer in a case registered with PS Airport.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution lawyer Chaudhry Bilal Raza said that there is strong evidence against the accused and his accomplices.

He told the court that the accused is also involved in other heinous crimes and wanted to Islamabad Police in a kidnapping for ransom case registered with PS Industrial Area. He pleaded the judge to reject the bail of the accused. After completion of arguments, ASJ Aftab Ahmed Rai rejected the bail of the accused and ordered the police to arrest him, they said. However, the accused managed to flee from court premises while policemen leaving with red faces, they said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali denied that the accused ran from court premises after rejection of his bail.

He said the accused appeared before court at 9am without his lawyer on which the judge gave him time of one hour to appear again with his counsel. After the accused had not appeared in the court hearing, the judge rejected his bail, he said

Meanwhile, in a major reshuffle, the provincial government has transferred Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Mian Behzad Adil, sources informed on Friday.

Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar has been appointed as DC Rawalpindi while Zaheer Anwar Jappa replaced Mian Behzad Adil as ADC (G), they said.

Notifications in this regard have also been issued by the government, sources added.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has ordered transfer of DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and asked him to report to Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab.

They added Sardar Saifullah Khan Dogar was appointed as DC Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Sardar Saifullah was serving as DC Faisalabad. Muhammad Tariq Khan, ADCR, has been given additional charge of DC Faisalabad, they said.

Sources said the government also changed ADC (G) Rawalpindi Mian Behzad Adil and ordered him to report to Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab.

Zaheer Anwar Jappa, who was serving as General Assistant (Revenue), is transferred and posted as ADC (General) by the government, sources added.