KARACHI - A massive fire broke out at around 1pm on Friday at Sindh MPA Shehla Raza’s office in Karachi. Her office is located in the Old Sindh Secretariat. Raza, the former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, is the incumbent women development minister. She was not in her office at the time of the fire and all the staff was safely evacuated. Three rooms were engulfed in the fire and the documents and computers in them were destroyed.

The fire broke out in the women complaint cell room and then spread to Raza’s office and her private secretary’s office. There was reportedly a lot of woodwork in Raza’s room, which added to the blaze. The roof also collapsed. The fire was extinguished after an hour.

Raza blamed the fire on a short circuit and said ACs were being repaired because they stopped working the day before. The official cause of the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet. This isn’t the first fire that has broken out at the Sindh Secretariat. Raza’s office is near other provincial department offices, such as those of the information minister and energy minister and there was a threat that they too may catch fire.

