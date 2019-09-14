Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Khawaja Salman Rafique in jail in connection with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scam. Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings on a NAB application for the purpose. A NAB prosecutor argued before the court that Khawaja Salman Rafique had been lodged in jail in connection with Paragon City scam. He submitted that the bureau wanted to hold investigations from Salman Rafique in jail in connection with the LWMC scam. He pleaded with the court for granting permission for the purpose. Subsequently, the court allowed the application and permitted NAB to investigate Salman Rafique in jail. The bureau had launched an inquiry regarding LWMC contracts given during the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government tenure.