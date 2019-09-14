Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued its annual report in which it has been revealed that the proceedings are facing delay due to non-cooperation of foreign countries.

According to media reports, the anti-corruption watchdog wrote 50 letters in one year including the extradition of seven wanted suspects, but only five of them were answered.

Further details suggest that the anti-graft body sought particulars of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif’s assets from the authorities of England, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It has been learnt that only one country out of these responded to the NAB’s letters and asked for further information which has been provided. Saudi Arabia did not reply to a single correspondence, the report said.