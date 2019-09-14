Share:

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has taken Prime Minister’s vision of a “CLEAN AND GREEN PAKISTAN” to South Punjab as part of its resolve to support the same and reiterate the Corporate Social Responsibility. National Bank of Pakistan conducted a Tree Plantation Drive in Bahahudin Zakriya University Multan. Syed Farooq Hasan. Regional Corporate Head, Multan and Professor Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Bahauddin zakariya University, launched the plantation of over 1150 climate specific plants including Amaltas, Arjun and Neem which were specially bought from Pattoki and planted in BZU with the commitment that both these institutions will keep on collaborating for this nobel and patriotic cause.