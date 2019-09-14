Share:

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control in Hajipir sector of Haveli district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor, 33-year-old Havaldar Nasir Hussain hailed from Narowal.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had been summoning Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to to condemn the “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian army.

Repeatedly, Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal had been urging the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He had said that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the Unite Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

On September 6, in Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces had deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Four civilians had sustained critical injuries that day.

The incidents of firing along the LoC come amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan after Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government abrogated special autonomy of occupied Kashmir, stripping the people of the region of their special rights.