KARACHI-The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee, chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has selected “LAAL KABOOTAR” to be submitted for Oscar consideration in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the final nominees for all award categories including International Feature Film in December 2019.

The complete and final list of Oscar nominees will be announced on 13th January 2020 with the presentation show for the 92ndAcademy Awards scheduled to take place on 9th February 2020.

Laal Kabootar is a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz - a hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi.

But with his back against the wall, Adeel has some hard choices to make. Aliya Malik, played by the alluring Mansha Pasha, is strong-headed to the point of being stubborn, however when her world turns upside down in a series of incidents, she chooses to put up a fight even though her life is on the line.

With its action-packed sequences and blinding pace, the critically acclaimed film also stars multi-talent actors such as Rashid Farooqui, Saleem Meraj, Ali Kazmi, ShamimHilali, Akbar Islam, Syed Arsalan, Saad Fareedi, HammadSiddiq, Ishtiaq Omar, Meesum Naqvi, Faiza Gillani, Mohammed Ahmed and KaleemGhour to name a few.

Laal Kabootar has been directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan with Harvard graduates Hania Chima and KamilChima as the Executive Producers.