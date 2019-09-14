Share:

Lahore - The Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise a ‘Pegham-e-Pakistan Conference’ at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan. The conference will be held with the coordination of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust.

Intellectuals, writers, politician and journalists will address the conference and highlight the sacrifices of political workers of the Pakistan Movement.

In a statement, Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts have highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums. He said that Indian aggression and stubbornness is a great threat to the peace of the region. Public opinion across the world is turning in favour of oppressed Kashmiris. He said that India could not hoodwink the rest of the world anymore.

“Indian government’s act of changing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir put the whole region in danger. Indian barbarism is an attempt of genocide of Muslims in the held Kashmir, he added.

The minister said that India should better realise that now voices had been raised in favour of Kashmiris in the world. Time of freedom of Kashmiris had arrived nearer, he added. He said that Indian approach of extremism would be harmful even for India. The Pakistani government, people and the armed forces were standing with their Kashmiris brethren in their struggle for freedom, he added.