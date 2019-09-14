Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council Friday marked Kashmir Day renewing resolve to continue supporting the Kashmiris fighting for right to self-determination. The council staged a two-day play titled “Aseer-e-Azadi” at Alhamra Art Centre, a handout said.

Wife of Hurriyet leader graced the event as chief guest. She came down hard on India for continuing curfew for 40 days and called upon the world power to get the issue resolved as the Valley has been cut off from the world.

“The champions of democracy and human rights across the world are requested to play their part for protecting the rights of innocent Kashmiris.

“I appeal to all sane elements to raise voice against Indian atrocities and aggression in Kashmir and pressure India to hold free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir according to the UN resolutions, she added.

Aslam Mughal and Afzaal Nabi scripted it while Amir Nawaz directed the drama all about the ongoing campaign for Kashmir cause. Playwrights said it has been staged to expose Indian atrocities while the director said Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The play starred Nida Malik, Sarfaraz Ansari, Zohaib Haider, Zaheer Tajj, Afzal Nabi, Hafza Tahir, Zeeshan Haider, Mansoor, Imran and Bilal. LAC board of governors chairperson Moneeza Hashmi watched it. Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: undoubtedly India is Israel for people of Kashmir. Indian army attacked them day and night Indian forces harassing innocent Kashmiris with bullets. We will continue showing solidarity with people of Kashmir. The UN peace force must be deputed to stop Indian aggression. As part of the council campaign, 109 artworks from 80 artists from all over Pakistan were displayed at the exhibition highlight the killings of Kashmiris fighting for their just right to self-determination. Pictures of martyrs have also been displayed at the exhibition that would last on 13th.

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said international community and the UN should wake up to save Kashmiris from Indian brutalities. He said Pakistanis would continue supporting the cause. He laid stress on unity to cope with challenges nthe country has been facing. A visitor, Sabahat, expresses said: “It is our moral duty to stand by the people of Kashmir. He also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Sept 6 who laid their lives in the line of their duty during 6 Sept.