Share:

Lahore - An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Lahore police died in a road accident, police spokesman said on Friday. Resident of Kot Kumboh, ASI Abdul Mutlab was presently posted at Flying Squad in Lahore. He was on way home when the accident took place. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident. Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death and directed SP Headquarters to contact the deceased’s family and provide them all possible help for his burial. According to Rescue 1122, 930 road accidents were reported across the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, eight persons were died while 1054 other injured in the accidents. As many as 633 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 421 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. Further analysis showed that 430 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 499 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.