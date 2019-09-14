Share:

LAhore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that President Dr Arif Alvi would inaugurate family planning roadmap. She was presiding over a meeting of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Secretary Muhammad Usman, Add Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf and other senior officials attended the meeting. The minister was briefed about family planning awareness campaign. She said population could be controlled by ‘100 per cent’ implementation of family planning roadmap.

She said education and awareness campaign could play a vital role in family planning in rural areas. She said health authorities were adopting measures to control population growth. She urged lady health workers to play their part in the cause.

Separately, Health Adviser Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited Mian Mir Hospital. He inspected the healthcare facilities being provided in the hospital by visiting dengue, emergency and other wards. The adviser asked the people about the patients regarding the behavior of doctors and paramedical staff. He said efforts are being made by the government for ensuring quality healthcare facilities.

Separately, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor presided over a review meeting. Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed.

“A total of patient’s visits in OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million whereas patient’s visits in Emergency Room (ER) is 6.11 million and Total patient’s admitted in IPD are 73,240.

The system developed and deployed by PITB in local government hospitals, has reorganized the hospital information and management in a systemic structure. The chairman was informed that HIMS has been successfully deployed in 23 districts of the Punjab while 5 DHQs have been covered in the south region of the province, 6 DHQs in North region, 6 DHQs in Central region of the province and a total of 10 THQs in 10 districts across the Punjab Province.