An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday extended judicial remand of former Punjab minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah until September 28 in contraband case.

The hearing was adjourned after Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor Salahuddin Mengal remained absent from the proceedings due to ill health.

Another prosecutor of ANF Rana Kashif appeared before the court and submitted a report. “Concerned prosecutor failed to appear due to his illness,” Rana Kashif informed the court.

The prosecutor pleaded for four days’ time for arguments over the bail petition of Rana Sanaullah.

The defence counsel said, he has no-objection over the prosecution’s plea.

The court granted plea and adjourned the hearing on bail petition till September 20.

On August 28, anti-narcotics court judge excused to hear the case of the PML-N leader due to his transfer.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects were named in a 200-page charge-sheet.