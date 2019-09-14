Share:

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has stated that India cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people through the use of force.

Addressing Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Brussels, he said Kashmiris have never accepted Kashmir as part of India and never will they do so in future.

The AJK President called for resolution of the festering dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, Sardar Masood Khan urged the international community to take steps on emergency basis to prevent India from genocide of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing Friends of Kashmir Conference, he said threats of genocide of innocent people of Occupied Kashmir are increasing.

He asked the world community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in the held valley.

Sardar Masood Khan also extended gratitude to the European Parliament for fully supporting the defenseless Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, he also apprised the participants about India's unilateral steps in Occupied Kashmir.

In another development, a cluster of US senators has urged President Donald Trump to help end the India's clampdown in Indian held Kashmir.

Senators Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin, Lindsey Graham, Mike Pence, Roy Blunt and Todd Young in a letter to the US President asked him to immediately act to stop the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Kashmir.