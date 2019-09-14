Share:

Okara- The electric supply of a Basic Health Centre (RHC) was disconnected on account of default to pay electricity bill amounting to Rs38,000.

The meter on th esite was taken away by power company staff. The RHC in village Shirin Moafi had been providing medical, treatment facilities to about 20000 people of the surrounding villages. The outstanding default amount had been increasing for the last many months.

Now the medical staff and the patients sit in the open air for treatment and check up. Some patient tended towards other hospitals. Receiving intimation, the Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan had advised the CEO Health to take measures for restoration of the electricity to the RHC as early as possible.

A man was hit to death by a speedy car. Mansha of village Fazal Ilahi was going beside the Pakpattan road, when a speedy car hit him heinously. Manshad died on the spot. The people present on the site caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

Complainants throng open courts

Gujranwala- On the directions by the Punjab government, open courts were held at DC office and CPO office on Friday.

CPO Moeen Masood and additional deputy commissioner headquarters Khalid Umer Qureshi listened to the complaints of the citizens while police officers, ACs and heads of provincial government departments attended the open courts. In DC office mostly complaints were related to municipal corporation, Wasa, education and irrigation departments.

ADCG Dr. Khalid Umer Qureshi directed the concerned officers to submit their progress reports within three days about the matters. He specially directed the education officers to urgently complete the pension matters of those teachers whom died during the service and their dues be cleared as soon as possible. While addressing the occasion he said that it is our duty to satisfy the citizens about their grievances and no negligence and delay would be tolerated in this respect.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Women Forum held a rally to show solidarity with peoples of occupied Kashmir here at G.T road ,Gujranwala. A large number of women and children participated in the rally. The protesters holding banners against India and in favour of peoples of occupied Kashmir chanted slogans and showed their solidarity with the peoples of occupied Kashmir. The speakers condemned the measures taken by Indian authorities to suppress the Kashmiri people, including the imposition of a curfew, arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services. They called upon India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further action that could entail serious implications.