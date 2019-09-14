Share:

SARGODHA-Fake pesticides and fertilisers worth Rs500 million have been seized from 10 factories, said a government official.

It was revealed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ali Arshad during a farmers convention at Citrus Research Institute that Rs20 million fines have also been imposed on the factory owners.

The provincial secretary said that production and sale of counterfeit fertilizers would be 100 percent eliminated within next few months.

He said that the informers of anti-agriculture elements would be awarded and their names would also be kept undercover. Secretary agriculture Ali Arshad told that 70 percent of total GDP in the Pakistan is being recovered from agriculture sector and cultivators’ progress is factual progress of the country. He said promotion of agriculture is essential to make strong and stable the economy of the country.

He emphasized the farmers to quit the orthodox ways of farming and to join latest research in agriculture wing so that country would be self-reliance in cultivation and also to be the export of surplus production to earn foreign exchange. He said our farmers are suffered water paucity and due to lack of literacy and unawareness about basic principles of farming they have been wasting 85 percent of water and we are expecting for emerging prosperity from the production by the use of only 15 percent of water in this regard. Earlier Director Agriculture Ramazan Niazi and Director citrus Nawaz Maiken briefed about crops production across the district.