Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Friday suspended its business to condole the death of Pakistan People’s Party sitting MPA Ghulam Shah Jeelani who passed away earlier in the day.

The members of all parties prayed Allah Almighty to grant highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus to their late colleague during Dua in the house. After the prayer, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla moved a motion and requested the house to adopt the same for deferring the business in condolence. All members adopted the motion and the session was adjourned till Monday at 2pm. Ghulam Shah Jeelani has been member of the Sindh Assembly since 2008 as got consecutively elected from Dadu in the general elections of 2008, 2013 and 2018. In 2016, he was indicted in the provincial cabinet as the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Zakat and Ushr.