LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Friday organized a ceremony to give away possession letters worth billion of rupees to 472 affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society. According to NAB spokesman, the possession letters given included 171 of apartments and 301 of plots. M/s Sahir Associates private limited launched a housing project namely Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society in 2005-6 and started booking for houses, apartments and plots from 2007 onwards by luring general public to buy on low prices.