ISLAMABAD-The city administration in order to control the dengue spread in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Friday imposed section 144 for two months on accumulation of water and display of tyres outside shops.

An order issued by the office of district magistrate in this regard also said that action will be taken against the responsible found involved in violation of the orders.

The number of dengue patients in the federal city has increased in last two months and the doctors have expressed concerns that the toll will increase in next two months.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Federal Government Services Hospital received around 2000 dengue suspects in one month.

The order issued by the office of the magistrate said that whereas it is scientific fact that accumulated fresh water is a breeding ground for the virus that causes dengue fever. The discharge of water from houses into streets and roads, accumulation of fresh water in the form of ponds without covers, running of fountains, standing water in plant pots, lawns and gardens inter alia amongst others carries the threat of exposing the population to mosquito borne diseases. Moreover, tyre shops with display of tyres outside and in open spaces or the storage of moist/uncovered tyres can also be a breeding spot for the virus.

It said that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding su/s 144Cr.Pc 1898 to prohibit any kind of accumulation of fresh water in any form what-so-ever and unauthorised display/storage of tyres as mentioned in preceding para by any person in the federal capital.

“Now therefore, I district magistrate (Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat) in exercise of powers conferred on me under section 144 Cr. PC 1898 do hereby prohibit any kind of accumulation of fresh water in any form what-so-ever and unauthorised display/storage of tyres as mentioned in preceding para by any person in the federal capital,” said the order .

It further said that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months.

The order added that notwithstanding the expiry of this order, everything done, action taken, obligation, liability, penalty or punishment incurred, investigation, enquiry or proceedings pending against offenders in the court of magistrates having powers under the code of criminal procedures, 1898 and punishment in respect of this order shall be continued or launched as if this order has not expired.

“This order shall be given wide publicly by publication in the official gazette and the local newspapers and through all other media for publically and by affixing copies therefore on the notice board of the sub divisional courts, tehsil office, police stations and other conspicuous places in the Islamabad Capital Territory,” said order.

The number of dengue patients admitted in the federal hospitals reached to 50 in past few days and doctors called for effective anti-dengue fumigation in the city to control the increasing number.