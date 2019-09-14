Share:

KARACHI - Taking notice on the growing number of cases of enforced disappearances of individuals from a variety of backgrounds, the Sindh Human Rights Commission had issued a statement demanding release or production before the court of law of those detained.

The Sindh Human Rights Commission is a statutory body established under the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act 2011. The Commission was notified on 9th May 2013 and has been working actively since its inception.

Following a framework of protection and promotion of human rights, the law mandates the commission with the powers to intervene on issues related to human rights in the province.

Chairperson, Sindh Human Rights Commission Justice (r) Majida Razvi stressed that the issue of missing persons in the Sindh province is a critical issue for the fundamental freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The SHRC further noted that enforced disappearances cause immense distress and anxiety for the family.

It amounts to injustice to keep a person detained for indefinite time without any declaration of their crime and any information shared with the family on the location of the person and the charges against him. This is a denial of the right to fair procedure trail of the people concerned.

According to the data shared by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, there are 1,577 cases registered in the Sindh province. A number of reports suggest that those disappeared are linked to the political parties, religious groups and human rights defenders.

The SHRC chairperson reiterated the need for a fair procedure for those detained. “Enforced disappearances not only stand as a grave injustice and denial of rights, it reinforces repression violence of Human Rights, marginalization and polarization in the society, leading to the possibility of social unrest”.