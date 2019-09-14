Share:

The Subcommittee of US House Committee on Foreign Affairs will meet soon and hold discussion on human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) which has been under a clampdown since August 5.

This was stated by Brad Sherman, a member of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in his tweet on Friday.

He said that yesterday several members of the United States House of Representatives held a meeting with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for south and central Asian affairs Alice Wells. During the meeting the discussions focused on Kashmir, both the immediate human rights situation and the legal status of Kashmir.

He further said that the subcommittee will soon discuss, among other things, the need to restore communications and restore civil liberties in the Occupied Kashmir.