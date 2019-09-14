Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. According to a handout, CM Buzdar will pray for Kashmiri struggling for freedom from India

He boarded an Oman Airlines aeroplane from Allama Iqbal International Airport to reach Madina Munawara where he would stay for two days and visit Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). “They have our support. People of Kashmir are not alone. We are stand by them in their fight for freedom,” the CM said, adding that Pakistan would not let India to suppress the innocent people.

The government and non-government organisations have been on Kashmir solidarity campaign since August 5 a day when Delhi revoked Article 370 that gives Kashmir special status. The Auqaf department took out a rally to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Muhammad Athar Masood led the rally which started from Aiwain-i-Auqaf to GPO Chaowk. Ulema and employees of Auqaf participated in the rally. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities. Pamphlets of protective measures of dengue distributed among the masses at GPO chowk.