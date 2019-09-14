Share:

SIALKOT-Joseph Katuramu, the chief security adviser of UN Department of Safety & Security (UNDSS) in Pakistan, said that Pakistan is enriched with natural resources stressing proper utilisation of these resources the country’s development. He stated this while addressing a meeting held at the office of a local NGO namely Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) here today.

Mr Joseph Katuramu said that Pakistan has also given a lot of sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. He said that world sees these anti-terrorism sacrifices and frontline role of Pakistan against terrorism with valued eyes.

He also highly hailed the frontline role of Pakistan against terrorism for establishing global peace.

Mr. Joseph Katuramu revealed that the law and order situation was getting better day by day in Pakistan due to the very effective role of the national security institutions. He hoped that Pakistan will soon rise as a peaceful and developed nation as well. However, Pakistan was facing challenges of law and order situation. He also termed Pakistan as a very attractive country for tourism , saying that the people of Pakistan were very kind and peace-loving, wishing to have the durable peace globally.

He said that the every religion of peace which teaches the lessons of peace, love, affection, brotherhood, tolerance, respect of humanity and other religions and social justice to all the humankind as well.

He said that no religion of the world allows terrorism, militancy insurgency.

He narrated the people of Pakistan, oppressed Kashmiri people in landlocked Indian Jammu and Kashmir and the world were eying on the United Nations (UN) for the peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir Issue as per the resolutions of the UN.

He said that UN must increase global pressure on India for the peaceful solution to the Kashmir Dispute, which had already become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours Pakistan and India. On this occasion, the PCSWHR officials gave a detailed briefing about the achievement of targets for sustainable development, promotion of inter-faith harmony and national peace and development.