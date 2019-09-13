Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without fine till October 31st.

According to Director Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam, the decision has been taken following the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed by keeping in view the enormous rush inside the office.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office throughout the day hassle free from 9am to 8pm even after their office time, he said.

Azam said the department has also introduced an online appointment system for motorists’ convenience to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues.

The appellants were asked to fill up the online form for appointment available on Excise website before appearing in the office, he added.

He said, on appointment date, the person could visit the office, where specific online counters were designated for that purpose. He said a special counter has also been setup for the persons with disabilities to consider them through one window operation.

Such persons would be provided with wheel chairs as well for their hassle free movement inside the office, he added.

He hoped that, this new initiative would not only promote the tax culture in the federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

“It is our top priority to build public confidence and promote tax culture,” he added.

Meanwhile, an online interface had been setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation department, for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book.

The authorised Pakistan Post’s offices were located in various sectors of the city including F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Eight special counters had also been designated for the collection of token tax within the premises of excise office.

The said facility would also reconcile the payment through online interface and record of the department would be updated accordingly.